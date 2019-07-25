Zacks Investment Research Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Choice Hotels’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s enthralling growth trajectory is likely to continue after it reported better-than-expected earnings in the last reported quarter. Earnings not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew 25% year over year, driven by its core franchising operations. Revenues, too, increased from the year-ago quarter on higher revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth. Following the results, the company provided bullish earnings guidance for 2019. By the continuous enhancement of mid-scale brand and the acquisition of WoodSpring brand, as well as the transformation and advancement of the Comfort and Cambria brand, Choice Hotels is poised for growth. However, high cost of operations and intense competition remain concerns.”

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.61.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $66.71 and a twelve month high of $90.05.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.84 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 124.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Bonds sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $418,415.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $735,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,134. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 13.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.