Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) to Strong Sell

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of AVD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 127,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $440.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. American Vanguard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.