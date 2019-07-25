Zacks: Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given $22.10 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.20 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $22.10 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Greenlane an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNLN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Magellan Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,839. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22.

In related news, insider Sasha Kadey sold 6,983 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $110,401.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jacoby & Co. Inc. sold 368,095 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $5,819,581.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,315 shares of company stock worth $6,012,780.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

