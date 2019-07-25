Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $628.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.56 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 47.92%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $66.60. 421,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,611. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 308.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.