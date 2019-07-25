Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to Announce $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Fair Isaac reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 51.46% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $343.65. The stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,154. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $170.26 and a 1 year high of $346.98.

In other Fair Isaac news, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.11, for a total value of $4,833,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,363,295.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.82, for a total transaction of $2,121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $17,399,839. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,001,000 after acquiring an additional 520,045 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 591,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,724,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

