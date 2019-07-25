Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $613.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post $613.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $630.20 million and the lowest is $593.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $620.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $546.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.22 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.36.

In other news, insider Marisa Iasenza purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.78 per share, for a total transaction of $72,116.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,832 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,544,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth $10,200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,787.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 241,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 228,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,821,000 after buying an additional 147,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,781.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 138,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

EPC traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. 1,787,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,014. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

