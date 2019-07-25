Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $181.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $69.00 target price on Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.39.

ZEN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.30. 1,439,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,884. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.21 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, SVP John Geschke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $456,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,001.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,561 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,884. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 998,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,905,000 after acquiring an additional 47,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,056,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 863,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after buying an additional 686,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $54,818,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.