Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post -$0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.95) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.87). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($1.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBT. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush set a $85.00 price objective on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alcon in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. 11,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,069. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

