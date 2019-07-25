Zacks: Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $423.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,816. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,858.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Saltzman acquired 14,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,138.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,857.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 120.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

