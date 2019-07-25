Zacks: Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.50. International Game Technology reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.56%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,390,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,008,000 after buying an additional 91,298 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 33.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,588,000 after buying an additional 988,705 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 93.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,683,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,852,000 after buying an additional 1,295,273 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after buying an additional 20,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 40,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,738. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.69.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

