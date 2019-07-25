Zacks: Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.64). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 209.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($8.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.24) to ($6.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($8.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.24) to ($7.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $149,983.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $78,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,378 shares of company stock worth $10,264,022. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.41. 479,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,059. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.21. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

