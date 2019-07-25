Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Shares of PHIO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,713. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,095 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

