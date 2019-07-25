Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to Post $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 62.28%.

In other Front Yard Residential news, Director George Whitfield Mcdowell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rochelle R. Dobbs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $271,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at $256,988.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,800. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 47.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Front Yard Residential stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99. Front Yard Residential has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

