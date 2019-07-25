Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce $111.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.51 million. CRA International posted sales of $105.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $440.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $446.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $464.31 million, with estimates ranging from $456.70 million to $471.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). CRA International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $105.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRAI. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CRA International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in CRA International by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in CRA International by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

CRAI stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 75,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,076. The stock has a market cap of $302.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61. CRA International has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

