Zacks: AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AEterna Zentaris an industry rank of 50 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AEterna Zentaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AEterna Zentaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AEterna Zentaris by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 122,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in AEterna Zentaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEZS opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69. AEterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $39.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.25.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.18). AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 328.95% and a negative net margin of 666.76%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AEterna Zentaris will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

