Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 27,101 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,101 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,877,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 841,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,739,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 507,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,872,000 after buying an additional 73,735 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 413,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.23. 373,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

