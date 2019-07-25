XR Securities LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.4% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 613,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after buying an additional 566,175 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $3,042,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.98. 6,805,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,015,004. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

