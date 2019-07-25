Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 162.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.26. 18,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,216. The company has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares in the company, valued at $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

