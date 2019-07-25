Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 74.5% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 109.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 966.7% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.09. 1,368,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,169. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $88.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.93.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.97.

In other Republic Services news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 19,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $1,587,157.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,887,438.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,876.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,875 shares of company stock worth $10,891,028. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.