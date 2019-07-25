Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases 1,669 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,192,000 after buying an additional 703,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,882,000 after buying an additional 1,550,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,512,000 after buying an additional 334,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,757,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,320,000 after buying an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Dollar General by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,389,000 after buying an additional 414,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Buckingham Research reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Western Digital to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

DG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.31. The stock had a trading volume of 384,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.84. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.37 and a 1 year high of $145.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

