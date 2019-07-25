Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,109,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,084,000 after buying an additional 565,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,622,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,120,000 after acquiring an additional 353,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,109,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,338,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,000,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,918,000 after acquiring an additional 672,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $152,722,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, insider Martha Gervasi sold 5,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $266,411.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,152.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William A. Bloom sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $431,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

