Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,730,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,472,000 after purchasing an additional 197,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,748,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.22. 1,072,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $496,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $532,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,206 shares of company stock worth $2,920,586 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

