Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,931 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 35,354 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,115,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,938 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

In other news, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $547,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,776.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. 1,725,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,640,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

