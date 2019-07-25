Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $5.77 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,652,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,875,000 after buying an additional 3,114,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,477,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 563.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 885,862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 249.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 582,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,202,000 after purchasing an additional 415,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,720,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $218.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other Lam Research news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $450,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

