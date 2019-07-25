Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,285,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 10.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $258,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 26.8% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.0% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 68,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $234,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $45,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,409.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

International Paper stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,959,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,598. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

