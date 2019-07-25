Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $19.93 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.34.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $174.93. 3,796,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006,566. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.09. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

