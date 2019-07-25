Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total value of $1,336,097.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,011.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 9,276 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.02, for a total value of $6,845,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,081 shares of company stock valued at $66,273,971 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $777.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,087. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $734.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.20 and a 52 week high of $789.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $681.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

