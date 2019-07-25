Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.7% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,218,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,201,000 after buying an additional 1,187,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $1,383,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,392,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,481,000 after buying an additional 239,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,565,000 after buying an additional 506,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Shares of C traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.43. 3,805,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,052,751. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

