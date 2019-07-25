Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 11,206 Shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 124.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Spotify were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Spotify by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Spotify by 763.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 77,671 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Spotify by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Spotify by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $1,880,000.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of Spotify stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,461. Spotify has a one year low of $103.29 and a one year high of $198.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.71.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

