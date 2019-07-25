Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 104,263 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537,040 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,263 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $205,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,886,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 52,830 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $140.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,984,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,735,682. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.24. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $140.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

