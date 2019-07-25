World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Trading Down 24.9% Following Weak Earnings

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s stock price dropped 24.9% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $120.67 and last traded at $123.04, approximately 699,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 723% from the average daily volume of 84,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.77.

The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.08). World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. World Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WRLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.67, for a total transaction of $87,509.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,315.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,747 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 251.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 15.02 and a current ratio of 15.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.78.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

