World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Earns “Sell” Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $108.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 30.06% from the stock’s previous close.

WRLD has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

WRLD traded down $39.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.40. 326,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.78. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $89.78 and a 1-year high of $175.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 15.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.41.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.08). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. World Acceptance’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.67, for a total value of $87,509.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,315.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 55,747 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 136,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

