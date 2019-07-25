World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.64 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded down $23.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.41. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 15.02 and a quick ratio of 15.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.78.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.67, for a total transaction of $87,509.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,315.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,747 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

