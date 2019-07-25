World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.64 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded down $23.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.41. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 15.02 and a quick ratio of 15.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.78.
WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,747 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
