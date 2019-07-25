Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $964,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,681. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $8,126,475. 4.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barrington Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.35. 8,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $758.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.88 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

