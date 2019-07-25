WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $49.30. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 22,319 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXJ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

