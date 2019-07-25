WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 51,021 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,889 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51,021 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,083 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,544.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $161,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $79.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

