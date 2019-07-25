WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 103,707 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 103,707 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after buying an additional 2,123,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after buying an additional 1,232,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,669,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,907,043,000 after buying an additional 288,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after buying an additional 965,763 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Hexo in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,540.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,461.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total value of $1,195,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,641,886.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.75. 344,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,136. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

