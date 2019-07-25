WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 663.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $161.26. 21,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $165.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In related news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,595. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASY. Barclays cut shares of Axel Springer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.