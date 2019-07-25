WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 420,880 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 1,985,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.57.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.83 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLCA. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $21.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

