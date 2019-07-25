WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 567.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,225 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 881.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

In other news, VP Mark Krouse sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $102,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $1,083,105. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KALU traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,188. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

