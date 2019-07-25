Winfield Associates Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 663.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,545,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,232,820. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair lowered Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

