Windsor Group LTD Sells 281 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Windsor Group LTD cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 962.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,858. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.37 and a 52-week high of $145.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

