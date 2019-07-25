Windsor Group LTD Invests $543,000 in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF alerts:

SPLG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.36. 1,718,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,435. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.66. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.