Windsor Group LTD Has $761,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Analog Devices by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 72,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $3,129,020.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,555.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 7,219 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $815,963.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,006 shares of company stock worth $9,987,148 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,493. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

