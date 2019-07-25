Windsor Group LTD Has $638,000 Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Amgen were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 18,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Amgen by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.11. 1,724,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.28. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

