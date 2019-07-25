Windsor Group LTD Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

IJH stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.24. The stock had a trading volume of 755,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,962. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

