Windsor Group LTD Acquires 2,222 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 188,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 28,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 527,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 37,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.34. 2,194,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $90.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.