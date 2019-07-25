WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $18.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in WillScot by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in WillScot by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

WSC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80. WillScot has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.77.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.20 million. WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

