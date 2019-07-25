Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stake Reduced by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 2.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,392. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $486,435.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,800.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.