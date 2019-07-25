William Blair Comments on Brown & Brown, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brown & Brown in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

BRO opened at $36.15 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,652,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,955,000 after buying an additional 300,208 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,899,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,381 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,501,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,226,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,576,000 after purchasing an additional 145,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,973,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 149,028 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

